Colony Capital Capital affirms annual dividend, sees cash gains for year

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) board affirms maintaining a 44-cent-per-share regular dividend on its class A and B common stock for the full year 2020.

Expects full-year 2020 core FFO excluding gains and losses of 35 cents-40 cents vs. 41-cent average estimate of two analysts.

Also expects significant 2020 net cash gains, including $106M, or 20 cents per share, of realized gain through the sale of its interest in RXR Realty earlier this month.

Q4 core FFO of 9 cents per share.

Q4 core FFO, excluding net losses of $21.4M primarily related to net investment losses in Other Equity and Debt, was 13 cents per share.

Average estimate of two analysts is 10 cents.

Q4 revenue of $552.4M falls short of the $557.0M average estimate of two analysts vs. $556.1M in the year-ago quarter.

Colony Capital increased digital assets under management to $13.8B as of Dec. 31, 2019, which represents 29% of the company's overalll AUM and compares with $1.9B at Dec. 31, 2018.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: Colony Capital FFO misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (Feb. 28)