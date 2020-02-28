Wedbush still bullish on VMware

Wedbush stays positive on the strategic story at VMware (NYSE:VMW) after taking in the company's Q4 report.

Analyst Dan Ives says VMware's healthy bookings were overshadowed by a top-line miss with a mix shift and execution as culprits for the softness.

"While there are a lot of moving parts with the model given the recent acquisitions and SaaS focus, overall we would characterize the quarter/guidance as a good framework of growth and executing on the broader 5 Pillar strategy, while leaving a lot of lingering questions for the Street. The company is going through a major growth transition with execution challenges and worries about taking its eye off the ball over the coming quarters a real worry," says Ives.

Ives and team do see margin pressures and slowing growth on the core business as headwinds for the upcoming quarters, precipitating a price target cut on the tech stock to $160 from $210, but keep an Outperform rating in place.