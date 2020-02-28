Sunrun slammed by rising expenses in otherwise solid Q4

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) -8.9% pre-market after Q4 earnings miss expectations, while revenues rose but expenses climbed by much more.

The company says it deployed 117 MW in the quarter, 9% higher than in Q3, with FY 2019 deployments rising 11% Y/Y to 413 MW; it forecasts deployments of 102 MW for Q1 while growing 15% over the full year.

But as Sunrun's revenues rose 1.6% Y/Y to $243.9M, operating expenses jumped 18% to $292.4M.

For the full year, total revenues rose 13% to $858.6M but operating expenses increased 22% to $1.074.3B.

Creation cost per watt improved to $2.87 in Q4 from $3.17 in the year-ago quarter.