Verastem Oncology announces new strategic direction to advance clinical programs

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) has announced a new strategic direction to accelerate the advancement of its clinical development programs.

The Company’s primary focus will be on the development of CH5126766 (VS-6766), its RAF/MEK inhibitor, in combination with defactinib, its focal adhesion kinase (FAK) inhibitor, for the treatment of KRAS mutant solid tumors.

Verastem Oncology plans to initiate discussions with regulatory authorities during H1, with the goal of commencing a registration-directed trial as soon as possible.

Verastem Oncology will also continue to advance the development of duvelisib (COPIKTRA) for the treatment of relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL).

The company expects to complete enrollment in 2020 and report top-line results from the expansion cohorts in early 2021.

VSTM generated preliminary COPIKTRA revenue of $3.6M for Q4.

As a result of this strategic realignment, Verastem Oncology expects to reduce its operating expenses by ~40% for 2020 compared to 2019.

VSTM expects that its existing cash and cash equivalents, along with COPIKTRA revenue will be sufficient to fund its planned operations into Q4 2021.