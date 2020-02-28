Icahn Enterprises Q4 adjusted EBITDA swings to positive

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Q4 loss from continuing operations per LP unit of 70 cents narrows from loss of $2.30 per unit in the year-ago quarter.

The board of Icahn Enterprises' general partner declares a quarterly distribution of $2.00 per depositary unit to be paid on or about April 28, 2020 to depositary unitholders of record at March 20, 2020 close.

Q4 net sales of $2.35M slipped from $2.58M a year earlier.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA attributable to Icahn Enterprises was $111M vs. adjusted EBITDA loss of $108M in the year-ago quarter.

Indicative net asset value of $7.07B at Dec. 31, 2019 declined from $8.15B at Dec. 31, 2018.

