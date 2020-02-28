Consumer favorites have a week to forget

The bubble is bursting so to speak for a few consumer sector favorites this week as the global coronavirus outbreak shifts sentiment.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is down another 4.15% in premarket trading to make it a 25% drop for the week.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) has peeled off 12.85% in the early session after Q4 earnings disappointed yesterday.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) is 8.28% lower in premarket action and is showing a 35% drop for the week after the company's space tourism timetable didn't dazzle investors.

Which one of those names might bounce back the strongest if investor confidence returns to the market in force?