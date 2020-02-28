Cushman & Wakefield director to become its COO

Michelle M. MacKay will step down from Cushman & Wakefield's (NYSE:CWK) board to join the company as its chief operating officer, effective April 6, 2020.

In the newly created role, MacKay will be directly involved the formulation and execution of company strategy and will oversee the company's research, information technology, marketing, communications, human resources, and legal functions.

MacKay joined Cushman & Wakefield's board in 2018; she was most recently a senior adviser at iStar, an investment REIT that finances, invests in, and develops real estate and real estate-related projects.