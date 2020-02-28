Edward Jones joins bull party on Amazon

Edward Jones adds Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to its Stock Focus List alongside an upgrade to a Buy rating from Hold.

"Amazon has demonstrated not only the power of its Prime loyalty program to drive profitable traffic to its retail business, but also the significant earnings potential of its fast-growing cloud-computing platform," observes analyst Brian Yarbrough.

Yarbrough reminds that the cloud business represents 50% of Amazon's profit and should continue to see long-term growth. Shares are also seen as attractive due to the significant levels of cash flow kicked up by Amazon.

While the sell-side community in general is extremely bullish on Amazon with 45 of 49 firms covering the stock sitting on a Buy-equivalent rating, the Quant Rating is only flashing Neutral.