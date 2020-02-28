AES swings to Q4 GAAP loss, issues in-line 2020 earnings guidance

AES Corp. (NYSE:AES) -3.4% pre-market after topping Q4 earnings estimates but missing revenue expectations by a wide mark.

On an unadjusted basis, AES reports a $78M Q4 loss compared to a $128M profit in the prior-year quarter.

AES issues in-line earnings guidance for FY 2020, seeing EPS of $1.40-$1.48 vs. $1.45 analyst consensus estimate and better than $1.36 for 2019.

The company also expects 2020 parent free cash flow of $725M-$775M vs. $726M in 2019, and reaffirms its average annual growth rate target of 7%-9% through 2022 for both adjusted EPS and parent free cash flow, from a 2018 base.

AES says it is accelerating its decarbonization goals, aiming to reduce its coal-fired generation to below 30% of total MWh by year-end 2020 and to less than 10% by 2030.