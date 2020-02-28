BofA raises Cboe as market volatility helps earnings

Bank of America analyst Michael Carrier upgrades Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) to Neutral from Underperform as near-term macro uncertainty leads to higher-than-expected volumes and volatility.

The defensive nature of the exchange sector along with improving fundamentals and brighter earnings outlook will fuel multiple expansion, Carrier writes.

Lifts price target to $125 from $110; average PT is $124.

Carrier's call agrees with Neutral Quant rating and comes in line with the Sell-Side average rating (3 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 12 Neutral, 1 Bearish).