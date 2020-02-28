Beyond Meat goes conservative with guidance

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) CEO Ethan Brown made an important distinction during yesterday's conference call by noting that the company's guidance only builds in current customers and not channel expansion.

Brown notes that the partnerships with Starbucks in Canada, Dunkin' Donuts, Subway Canada, Costco and the French retailer are included, but 2020 business in China or new deals with McDonald's, KFC and Starbucks U.S. are not rolled in.

"We try to take a very conservative approach to what's included in the guidance," stated Brown.

