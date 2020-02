Strategic Education beat estimates in Q4

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) reports revenue growth of 9% in Q4.

Student enrollment at Strayer University grew 10% to 57,538 and at Capella University rose 2% to 39,220.

Strayer University revenue up 11.6% to $142.2M.

Capella University revenue expanded 6.1% to $117.9M, driven by higher enrollment and higher revenue-per-learner.

Adj. operating margin rate improved 520 bps to 23.8%.

Adjusted EBITDA declined 22.7% to $59.19M.

Capital expenditures for FY2020 are expected to be between $40M to $45M.

