Sorrento Therapeutics reports positive Phase 1b RTX results in cancer pain trial

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) announces that an interim analysis of an ongoing Phase 1b study of resiniferatoxin (RTX) administered via epidural route in patients with intractable cancer pain has generated positive data.

Data is available from 14 subjects with advanced cancer pain who received a single epidural injection of RTX from 0.4 to 15 ug.

No dose limiting toxicities were encountered. The most common treatment-related adverse event was transient post-procedural pain: 7 of 14 subjects (50%) reported moderate severity.

The ongoing trial will follow subjects for at least 84 days. The lower doses did not demonstrate notable pain relief, but permitted dose escalation.

Three subjects at the higher doses had rapid and marked pain reduction after treatment.

One additional cohort was added to further evaluate a 25 ug dose for upcoming Phase 3 studies.

Detailed results of the completed study are expected later this year.