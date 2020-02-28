Range Resources slides as weak natural gas price whacks revenues

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) -4.7% pre-market after beating Q4 earnings estimates but revenues slumped 40% Y/Y to $637M, hurt by weak natural gas prices.

On an unadjusted basis, Range's Q4 net loss widened slightly to $1.81B from $1.76B in the prior-year quarter.

Sales of natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil fell 28% Y/Y to $545.4M from $756.6M a year ago.

The company's average Q4 natural gas price, including the impact of basis hedging, was $2.19/mcf, a negative $0.31/mcf differential to Nymex, impacted by weak basis pricing in October and November.

Range says it continues to improve on its natural gas liquids pricing, as the Q4 differential to Mont Belvieu was another best in recent company history; pre-hedge NGL realizations were $17.52/bbl, $0.14/bbll below the Mont Belvieu weighted barrel.

Range says its Q4 cash unit costs improved by $0.26/Mcfe compared to the prior-year period.

Q4 production totaled 2.28B cfe/day, including 1.58B cf/day of natural gas.

Range sets its FY 2020 capital budget at $520M, including $490M for drilling and recompletions, which it says will maintain production at 2.3B cfe/day, with ~30% attributed to liquids production.