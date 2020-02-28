Cruise line stocks seen as cheap amid choppy ride

The cruise line sector took a turn for the worse when coronavirus cases popped up around Venice, Italy, according to Nomura Instinet.

"This week, the phones aren’t ringing to discuss new bookings. Offense has changed to defense, i.e. protecting the lines' existing book of business," reports analyst Harry Curtis. He says the companies are resetting strategies around cancellation policies.

Curtis and team think the impact of the outbreak in Europe and the U.S. is now factored into cruise line shares prices, but warn that it's possible that the headlines could get worse.

On a YTD look, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) is down 40.5%, Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) is off 42% and Carnival (NYSE:CCL) is 38% lower. Nomura recommends holding NCLH and RCL for those with strong sea legs. Dividend issues are seen for Carnival.

All three stocks are lower in the premarket session as the potential spreading of the coronavirus in the U.S. is still an open-ended question.