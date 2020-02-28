Eventbrite -10% amid virus warning; RBC cuts

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) has slipped 10.4% premarket after topping expectations with its Q4 earnings, but warning it was seeing "early evidence" of event cancellations related to the coronavirus.

The company guided to Q1 sales of $84M-$88M, and 2020 sales of $342M-$359M, an outlook that takes COVID-19 into account.

"We have seen early evidence of event cancellations that appear to be associated with the coronavirus, and we expect the outbreak will impact live events and attendance in the near term," it says.

RBC cut the stock to Sector Perform from Outperform, saying it wants to see what the clear path is toward sustained 15-20% revenue growth.

It's cut its price target to $17 from $23 - vs. yesterday's close of $17.02.

