Rate cuts possible if Covid-19 turns pandemic (not base case): Bullard

The Covid-19 outbreak would have to reach levels of the ordinary flu before he'd consider cutting rates said St. Louis Fed President James Bullard at a speech in Arkansas today.

But for the time being, the Fed's monetary policy-setting committee is in a good position due to previous policy rate cuts, he said.

“Further policy rate cuts are a possibility if a global pandemic actually develops with health effects approaching the scale of ordinary influenza, but this is not the baseline case at this time,” he said.

“Longer-term U.S. interest rates have been driven lower by a global flight to safety, likely benefiting the U.S. economy,” he added.

10-year Treasury yield is down 9 basis points to 1.17%; Nasdaq futures are down 2.5% , S&P -2.3% , and Dow -2.1% .

Global economic growth is likely to slow temporarily, with the biggest impact centered in Asia, Bullard said.

“Temporary disruptions to global supply chains are likely to have ripple effects across the global economy,” he said.