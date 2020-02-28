Shell Midstream to eliminate IDRs, will buy additional assets from Shell

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) says it signed a deal with its general partner to eliminate all incentive distribution rights and economic general partner interest in the company.

Shell Midstream also agrees to buy Royal Dutch Shell's (RDS.A, RDS.B) 79% interest in the 300K bbl/day Mattox pipeline and certain logistics assets at the Shell Norco manufacturing complex.

In exchange for the assets and the elimination of IDRs, the sponsor will receive 160M newly issued SHLX common units plus $1.2B of Series A perpetual convertible preferred units at $23.63/unit.

Shell Midstream CEO Kevin Nichols says the transaction simplifies the company's structure and lowers its cost of capital.