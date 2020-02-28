Standard General boosts Tegna slate to five candidates

Standard General says it's going to nominate an additional candidate for the board at Tegna (TGNA -2% ), of which it owns about 9.7%.

That adds to four others it announced in mid-January, to bring Standard General's slate to five directors.

Tegna acted to expand its board to 12 directors last week.

Standard General is nominating Lawrence Wert, former president of Broadcast Media for Tribune Media.

"All five of our nominees have C-suite and directorship experience in publicly-traded local television broadcasting," Standard General founding partner Soohyung Kim says, contrasting it with Tegna's current board, "which does not have a single independent director with industry operating experience."

Tegna said earlier this month it wouldn't add the Standard General nominees.