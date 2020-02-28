Free-fall continues, investors 'drinking from a fireman's hose'

The stock market resumes its massive selloff on fears associated with the spread of the coronavirus and the expected impact on global supply chains; S&P -3.1% , Dow -2.8% , Nasdaq -2.7% .

"We're drinking from a fireman's hose this morning," Patrick Spencer, managing director at U.S. investment firm Baird, tells WSJ. "It wasn't a good close last night and certainly panic ensued."

The number of new reported coronavirus cases in China continues to decline, but South Korea's case total jumped above 2,300, and Hyundai closed one of its plants after a worker tested positive for the virus, in yet another reminder of the vulnerability of industrial production.

"With cases now spreading even faster outside China and U.S. companies starting to issue profit warnings over this outbreak, the market is repricing due to the severity of this outbreak," says Paul Chew, head of research at Phillip Securities in Singapore.

European bourses also are down big, with Germany's DAX -3.8% and both U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC -3.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei and China's Shanghai Composite both closed -3.7% .

In the U.S., all 11 S&P 500 sectors start firmly in the red, with seven groups down at least 2%; utilities ( -2.9% ), consumer staples ( -2.8% ) and financials ( -2.3% ) are seeing the worst of the early selling while communication services ( -1.2% ) outperforms slightly.

U.S. Treasury prices are surging again, pressuring 10-year and 30-year yields to fresh record lows; the 10-year yield currently is down 12 bps at 1.18% after hitting a low of 1.16%, and the two-year rate slid to as low as 0.95%, its lowest level since November 2016.