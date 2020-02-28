Difficult first half for Lynas on Malaysia expenses amid weak market

Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF -8.3% ) reports 79.6% Y/Y fall in net profits for 1H 2020 to A$3.9M, while EBITDA fell 13% to A$44.2M, hurt by security bond payment at its Malaysian processing facility along with operational expenses incurred for its mining activities, amid weak market conditions

The company says that improved portfolio pricing and reduced costs helped to compensate for the weak market pricing.

Total rare earth oxide sales volumes declined 18% to 7,693 tonnes, while NdPr volumes declined 6.3% to to 2,710 tonnes.

Sales revenue was up slightly to A$180.1M, as the average selling price increased from A$19.10/kg to A$23.40/kg. While the NdPr market price decreased, it was offset by higher prices for mixed heavy rare earth products and for lanthanum and cerium products.

During the period, the company also submitted a compliant tender to the US Department of Defence for a heavy rare earths separation plant in the US.

Previously: Lynas Corporation Limited reports 1H results (Feb. 28)