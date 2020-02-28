Teekay Tankers a rare stock winner, up 20% in two days

Teekay Tankers (TNK +5.7% ) has been a shelter from the stock market storm, surging 20% since issuing stronger than expected Q4 earnings and revenues before yesterday's open.

On an unadjusted basis, TNK's Q4 net income increased to $63M from $11.5M in the year-ago quarter, helped by higher spot tanker rates, while revenues rose 27% to $303.9M.

The stock's advance comes even as the company warned the tanker market likely will be hurt in the coming weeks or months by the coronavirus due to reduction in Chinese oil demand and associated refinery run cuts.