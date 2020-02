FLIR Systems (FLIR -7.5% ) is down hard for a second day after its Q4 earnings, where it missed expectations on top and bottom lines.

The results have spurred downgrades: Baird cut its rating to Neutral from Outperform, and cut its price target to $44 from $59; after the two days of declines, that now implies 6% upside.

SunTrust also cut to Hold from a previous Buy, and set its price target at $50.

In its report, FLIR guided to Q1 revenue of $435M-$455M vs. consensus for $441.2M.

