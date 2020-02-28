Cowen cautious on Darden Restaurants

Cowen starts off coverage on Darden Restaurants (DRI -4.1% ) with a Market Perform rating.

"We are positively biased longer term on DRI given scale benefits, proficiency with data analytics and strong mgmt, but point to our below consensus EPS due to labor and relative valuation that seems fair," writes analyst Andrew Charles.

Charles and team are looking to get more confidence that H1's robust off-premise sales growth is sustainable to drive upside to Olive Garden comparables and that there are further opportunities for labor productivity improvement.

Cowen's price target of $103 sits well below the average sell-side rating of $124.71.