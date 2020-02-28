Coronavirus hits equity ETF flows

Some $18.8B rolled out of ETFs in the week ended Feb. 26, with $17.8B flowing out of equity ETFs, according to Refinitiv Lipper's U.S. fund-flow data.

The outflows were the fifth-largest in equity ETF history and its largest since the $22.0B net outflow for the Aug. 7, 2019 fund-flows trading week, said Lipper Senior Research Analyst Pat Keon; Lipper has been tracking ETF data since 1996.

Considering the downturn in U.S. equity markets, it's not surprising that the largest net outflow ($14.5B) came from the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY -3.1% ). iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) lost $1.1B, and iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) saw $790M of outflows.

Taxable bond ETFs saw $1.5B of funds leave, while municipal bond ETFs took in $523M in net new money.

Largest individual net inflows among muni bond ETFs went into iShares National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) at $269M.