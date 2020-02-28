Total to bid for stake in $7.4B U.K. wind farm project - Bloomberg

Total (TOT -2.9% ) is among the final bidders for a stake in a North Sea wind farm that may cost more than $7.4B to develop and operate over its lifetime, Bloomberg reports, the latest example of the growing interest from major oil companies in investing in renewables.

U.K. utility company SSE is developing the Seagreen project and is seeking partners to help cover the costs and risks, according to the report.

A stake in the 1,075 MW project would form a foundation for Total's ambition to develop offshore wind farms in Europe.