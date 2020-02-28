Nomura trims estimates on Best Buy

Nomura Instinet dives into Neutra-rated Best Buy (BBY -4.7% ) after factoring in Q4 results.

"BBY continues to execute very well, and the quarter highlight was the strong comps and continued market share gains. Gross margins were not as strong, but cost savings, which have been a persistent source of upside, more than offset. Overall, we characterize the 4Q results and calls as being more positive than not, but with a few items worth watching," updates analyst Michael Baker.

The firm lowers its FY20 EPS estimate on Best Buy to $6.29 from $6.36 prior and $6.32 consensus. The consensus view from analysts is likely to head lower as coronavirus impact adjustments roll in.