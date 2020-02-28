Takeda sues Sun Pharma to halt copies of cancer drug

Takeda Pharmaceutical's (OTCPK:TKPHF) Millennium units is suing Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries (OTCPK:SMPQY), alleging a generic version of its Ninlaro cancer treatment proposed by Sun Pharma infringes on three of its patents.

via Bloomberg.

Takeda seeks a court order to block copies until its Ninlaro patents expire and to get cash compensation if copies are made before then, according to a filing in federal court in Wilmington, DE.

Two patents expire in June 2029 and the other expires in November 2029, according to a supplemental filing.