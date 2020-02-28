United slashes flights to Asia

United Airlines (UAL -2.4% ) is cutting back significantly on service to Asia amid lower demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

UAL actions: The carrier is canceling service to Tokyo’s Narita International Airport from LAX and Houston for the period of March 8 to April 24. UAL will also suspend its service to Narita from Chicago’s O’Hare from March 8 to March 27 before it switches to Tokyo's Haneda airport. The airline is also reducing flights to Tokyo from Newark to 5X per week from daily in April, as well as reducing service from San Francisco to Osaka, Singapore and Seoul. A smaller plane will be used for the San Francisco to Tapei service for the next two months.

United has the most revenue exposure to Asia of any U.S. carrier.