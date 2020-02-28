Tonix drops 30% after stock offering prices

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (NASDAQ:TNXP) sinks 30% to $1.21 after prices 14.55M shares at $1.10 each in a registered direct offering.

Tonix shares closed at 90 cents on Wednesday, but jumped 92% to close at $1.73 on Thursday after announcing a research collaboration to develop a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 21M shares changed hands in morning trading vs. three-month daily average of 6.5M.

Offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

Gross proceeds will be $16.01M; expects offering to close on or about March 3, 2020.