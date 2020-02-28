Comscore +22.2% amid 'game-changing' Comcast deal

Comscore (NASDAQ:SCOR) is up 22.2% and recovering the past week's lost ground after earnings where it missed expectations but announced a key measurement deal with Comcast.

The company had also announced partnership renewals with other market players including ViacomCBS (and CBS TV) along with Revolt Media.

Comscore CEO Bill Livek put the Comcast deal front and center in the company's earnings call. "This move vastly improves our direct measurement of television households across the U.S. markets and greatly enhance our national and local rating services."

The whole TV ecosystem will benefit from the deal, Livek says: "The integration of Comcast viewing information will strengthen our already stable and predictive audience ratings and add impressions and will increase accountability and insights for advertisers, agency stations and networks."

Asked whether a deal such as Comcast would produce an upfront cost hit, CFO Greg Fink says the company doesn't expect a significant margin impact. "Obviously we will need to integrate that data, but we see it as something that we can do at a relatively low cost," he says. "Some of those costs ... we have already embedded in our plan and we feel very confident that it won't have a negative impact in 2020 to the numbers I shared earlier."