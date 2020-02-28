BASF warns of coronavirus impact following disappointing Q4

Feb. 28, 2020 10:59 AM ETBASF SE (BASFY)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • BASF (OTCQX:BASFY -4.5%) reports Q4 net profit fell by more than half to €150M ($164.2M) from €348M a year earlier, and revenues slipped 2% Y/Y to €14.69B from €14.99B.
  • But Q4 EBIT before special items rose to €765M from €621M, and the company proposed a dividend of €3.30/share dividend for 2019, up €0.10 from the previous year.
  • BASF warns earnings could drop further in 2020, as the impact from the coronavirus has started to weigh on demand, including in the already struggling auto industry.
  • The company says the outbreak will have a significant impact worldwide, particularly in Q1 and Q2, which will not be fully offset during the rest of the year.
  • For FY 2020, BASF expects sales of €60B-€63B, slightly above 2019 revenues of €59.32B, and EBIT before special items of €4.2B-€4.8B, in line with €4.54B in 2019 but below analyst consensus estimate of ~€5B.
  • But the forecast does not take into account a potential worldwide spread of the virus, the company says.
  • BASF says it is accelerating a program of cutbacks that started last year, now targeting €1.3B-€1.5B in cost cuts this year from the €1B-€1.3B initially targeted.
