AG Mortgage Investment Q4 core results strengthen

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT -4.3% ) sinks along with other mortgage REITs even as Q4 core EPS of 52 cents improved from from 40 cents in Q3 and 47 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Mortgage REITs continue to drop along with Treasury yields; 10-year Treasury yield is down 10 basis points to 1.17% as investors flee to safety.

Q4 revenue of $37.5M beats the average analyst estimate of $30.4M.

Q4 net interest income of $25.4M increased from $20.9M in the year-ago quarter; net interest margin of 2.5% increased 40 basis points during the quarter due to a 25-bp cut in the federal fund rate in October.

Reports economic return on equity of 5.2% for the quarter.

Book value per share of $17.61 at the end of 2019 increased from $17.16 at Sept. 30, 2019.

The 2.6% rise in book value, or 45 cents per share, comes from: 52 cents due to investments in agency RMBS, residential loans, mortgage servicing exposure and associated derivatives; 15-cent loss from credit investments; and 8 cents due to core earnings exceeding the 45-cent dividend.

Previously: AG Mortgage Investment Trust beats on revenue (Feb. 28)