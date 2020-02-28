Gold whacked by profit-taking, down more than 3%

Even gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) is not a safeguard from collapsing equity markets today, as futures are poised for their biggest one-day percentage decline since at least November 2016.

April Comex gold -3.3% to $1,588.20/oz. and May silver -5.8% to $16.69/oz., after both had rallied in the lead-up to the stock market plunge; gold bullion hit a seven-year high of $1,688.66/oz. earlier this week.

Investors are selling "profitable positions to raise cash during a market rout," said Zaner Metals' Peter Grant, noting the cash could be used to cover margin calls in other markets.

Investors are "worried there might be a need for some more stimulus measures, so that means lower [interest] rates," says National Australia Bank economist John Sharma.

Among some of the big precious metals miners: GOLD -5.3% , NEM -6.3% , KGC -8% , AUY -7.4% , IAG -7.5% , EGO -7% , AEM -4.7% , FNV -5.1% , GFI -9.2% , AU -9.5% , HMY -13.5% , WPM -8 %, AG -9.6% , EXK -6.6% , PAAS -8.3% .

