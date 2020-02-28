Scripps tops consensus with broad revenue gains

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) is flat today, surrendering its biggest gains so far but still matching week-ago levels after it topped expectations with its Q4 earnings.

Revenues showed broad strength to gain near 21% overall, to $444.4M.

Local core advertising revenue (adjusted combined basis) rose almost 5%, with political exceeding expectations amid strong spending in Kentucky, Louisiana and Virginia state races along with early 2020 Senate/presidential spending.

And National Media saw gains across all four key brands (Katz networks, Stitcher, Newsy and Triton).

Revenue by segment: Local Media, $330.3M (up 17.4%); National Media, $113.1M (up 32.3%).

Profit by segment: Local Media, $79.7M (down 19.3%); National Media, $7.2M (up 3%).

For Q1, it expects National Media revenue of $105M-$110M and Local Media revenue growing in the low teens. It expects capital expenditures (including repack) in the "mid-teens millions."

