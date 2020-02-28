Guaranty Federal Bancshares +1.5% after buyback plan announced

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) gains 1.5% after its board authorizes a new share repurchase plan for up to 250K shares, representing ~6% of the the bank's outstanding shares.

Plan is authorized through Dec. 31, 2022.

The timing and amount of share repurchases, if any, will depend on several factors, including the market price of the common stock, general market and economic conditions, legal and regulatory requirements, and the company’s financial performance.

In the past six months, Guaranty Federal has declined 1.7% vs. the financial sector's median performance of +1.0% during the same period.