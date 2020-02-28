With stocks plunging, here are the circuit breaker rules

The S&P 500 fell 20% on Oct. 19, 1987, the single largest one-day decline in its history; yesterday it closed down 4.4%.

Since 1987, the NYSE instituted market-wide circuit breakers that it can use to halt trading "if a severe market price decline reaches levels that may exhaust market liquidity."

The NYSE can halt trading for 15 minutes when the S&P falls 7% from the prior day's closing price; then another 15 minutes if it's down 13%.

If the S&P 500 falls 20% from the prior session's close, it's halted for the rest of the day.

This is why it's important to not focus so much on the point drop, but on the percentage decline.

In 1987, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 508 points, a 22% plunge at the time. Yesterday, the Dow fell 1,190.95 points, a 4.4% drop.