Nucor, U.S. Steel raise prices in bet on tight supply

Nucor (NUE -3% ) and U.S. Steel (X +1.7% ) reportedly raise prices for steel sheet products by $40/st in a bid to capitalize on tight supplies, even as the coronavirus hurts the outlook for metal demand.

Mills are betting that shipping snags arising from concerns over the coronavirus will limit inventory restocking, Cowen analyst Tyler Kenyon tells Bloomberg.

"Recent surveys of steel distributors and downstream manufacturers suggest inventories of sheet have come into better balance the last two weeks, so supply and demand feels a bit more balanced than it has for most of this year," Kenyon says.

The move is the latest in a series of increases across the industry since October, but producers have enjoyed little success so far, as hot-rolled coil prices are down 1.4% YTD after declining 18% in 2019.

