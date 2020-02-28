KeyBanc sees upside for Lyft and Uber

KeyBanc Capital Markets takes up coverage on the Marketplaces category with a constructive view on ridesharing and long-term confidence in Food delivery.
The firm starts off coverage on Lyft (LYFT -1.9%) and Uber (UBER +2.3%) with Overweight ratings.
"We like LYFT and UBER for different reasons. For LYFT, this is largely a pure-play ridesharing company focused on the U.S. The U.S. market has settled into a duopoly, and we think the promotional environment will continue to improve. For UBER, new management has been aggressive at exiting non-core markets and businesses, which has driven materially improved financial metrics," advises KeyBanc Capital Markets Managing Director Edward Yruma.
In general, rideshare take rates seen as being stable to improving.
Looking further out, Yruma say GrubHub (GRUB +1.8%) likely has the most absolute upside potential in the firm's Marketplaces coverage. Yruma and team are waiting for a more benign promotional environment before looking to adopt a more constructive stance. Shares of GRUB are initiated with a Sector Weight rating.