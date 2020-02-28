KeyBanc sees upside for Lyft and Uber

KeyBanc Capital Markets takes up coverage on the Marketplaces category with a constructive view on ridesharing and long-term confidence in Food delivery.

The firm starts off coverage on Lyft (LYFT -1.9% ) and Uber (UBER +2.3% ) with Overweight ratings.

"We like LYFT and UBER for different reasons. For LYFT, this is largely a pure-play ridesharing company focused on the U.S. The U.S. market has settled into a duopoly, and we think the promotional environment will continue to improve. For UBER, new management has been aggressive at exiting non-core markets and businesses, which has driven materially improved financial metrics," advises KeyBanc Capital Markets Managing Director Edward Yruma.

In general, rideshare take rates seen as being stable to improving.