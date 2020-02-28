NeoPhotonics +8.5% as analysts welcome strong outlook

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) is up 8.5% after its Q4 came in with top and bottom-line beats and upbeat guidance, and bullish analysts let out a sigh of relief over supply-chain worries.

The company "nailed it," Needham says, adding that guidance for break-even or profit in Q1 would turn out to be a "great result" in the year's seasonally weakest quarter. The firm was impressed in particular with gross margins - on the rise in new products, even with Chinese volumes concentrated in 100G and 200G coherent offerings.

Needham has a street-high price target of $11, implying 64% upside from today's higher price.

B. Riley raised its target to $9 and upgraded to Buy, noting a previous sell-off and expectations for "strong pent-up demand in China" that could show up in the second half. Huawei, the company's biggest customer, should keep high inventory levels amid ongoing U.S.-China uncertainty, the firm says.

Sell-side analysts overall are Bullish on the stock, while it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.

