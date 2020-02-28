Income favorites no port in this storm

Alongside the crash in stocks, U.S. yields are plunging to levels that might not have been imagined just a few days ago.
That's not proven any sort of boon to income favorites like utilities, equity REITs, mREITs, and BDCs.
The Utility SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLU) is down 3.35% today and more than 10% over the past handful of sessions. The Vanguard Real Estate (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is down 2.3% today and nearly 13% during this panic. The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) is off 2.8% today and 15% since the 20th. The Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS) is down 4% today and 10% since the 20th.