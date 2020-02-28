Analysts positive on Keurig Dr Pepper after earnings

CFRA keeps a Buy rating on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP -2.4% ) following the beverage company's Q4 report.

"We continue to regard KDP as one of the strongest EPS growth stories in the Beverage industry, driven by the realization of merger synergies, interest expense reduction, and strong organic sales growth. We also view the sponsorship of 67% holder JAB Holdings positively," says analyst Garrett Nelson.

Nelson notes the solid progress made by Keurig management in reducing the leverage ratio.

Morgan Stanley sticks with an Equal-weight rating on Keurig Dr Pepper, but is incrementally more positive on the name.

"We believe KDP's valuation of ~15x CY21e EV/EBITDA (and ~18.3x CY21e P/E), an -8% discount to KO/PEP (or -17% discount on a P/E basis), better reflects KDP's growth profile relative to peers and its higher risk profile given a higher debt leverage and a more opaque business model. Still, we come away from this result now incrementally more cautious with KDP relying on gains in both Q4 results and embedded in initial 2020 EPS guidance to hit consensus, and similarly, needing asset sales in Q4 to hit FY19 FCF guidance," notes analyst Dara Mohsenian.

Guggenheim raised its price target on Keurig to $27 from $26 after the report.

The average sell-side rating on KPD is Bullish and the Quant Rating is Neutral due to a low score for value.