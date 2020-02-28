Eni swings to Q4 GAAP loss, sees production peaking in 2025

Eni (E -1.9% ) reports Q4 adjusted earnings fell by a third to €1.81B from a year ago, falling short of a company compiled consensus of €1.99B, and sales fell 18% Y/Y to €16.5B.

On an unadjusted basis, Eni posted a Q4 loss of €1.89B vs. a profit of €399M a year earlier, including net charges of €1.22B in its exploration and production division and €829M in refining and marketing.

Eni attributes most of the decline to a negative trading environment and the loss of control of Eni Norge following the Var Energi deal at the end of 2018.

Q4 total production edged higher to 1.92M boe/day from 1.87M boe/day in the prior-year quarter.

In its new business plan, Eni forecasts its oil and gas production will grow 3.5%/year to reach a peak in 2025 before declining, and pledges to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2050.

Eni expects its oil output, mainly, to decline over time, with natural gas comprising 85% of total production by 2050.