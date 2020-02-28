Apple's Cook says virus issues 'temporary,' praises supply resilience

Apple (AAPL -0.7% ) chief Tim Cook isn't sure whether coronavirus issues will crimp the supply chain next quarter, but he does believe it's a "temporary condition," he tells Fox Business.

With the focus on virus spread shifting from China to Korea and Italy, he says in an interview that it's important to see what happens in the new areas to determine what business effect comes from that. "Our supply chain is relatively more important in China," but there are suppliers in Korea and Italy, he says.

As for potential shifts Apple would make to the supply chain, Cook says it's important to realize "our products are built everywhere - they are truly global products ... you have several parts made in the U.S. that serve the world."

"It's not 'was there a problem,'" he says, since something will always come up; rather, it's about the overall resilience of the chain.

"I don't really focus on the short-term gyrations of the market," Cook says. "I see no long-term difference between what was happening four weeks ago vs. what's happening today ... The market takes time to recognize that, and it's gonna do what it's gonna do."