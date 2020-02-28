Tellurian plunges to three-year low as Driftwood LNG faces extensive delay

Tellurian (TELL -40.5% ) caps a ~65% loss over a disappointing week that failed to see a much anticipated liquefied natural gas partnership deal with India's Petronet and instead resulted in a delay to at least the end of May.

Tellurian confirmed yesterday that it had extended the timing of its MoU in which Petronet and affiliates planned to purchase as much as 5M metric tons/year of LNG from the proposed Driftwood project, concurrent with an equity investment in Driftwood Holdings.

Commenting on the delay, Cowen analysts now think it is "unlikely the project gets sanctioned until at least 2021" and says Tellurian could face potential liquidity issues due to upcoming debt payments unless it secures equity interest in Driftwood.

The company also earlier this week reported financial results, including a FY 2019 net loss of $0.69/share.