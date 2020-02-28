U.S. rig count again little changed, Baker Hughes reports

The count of active drilling rigs in the U.S. falls by 1 to 790, remaining virtually flat the past five weeks, according to the latest report from Baker Hughes.

The oil rig count also falls by 1 to 678, while gas rigs stay flat at 110 and 2 rigs are classified as miscellaneous.

WTI April crude oil is unchanged from the report, -4.7% to $44.87/bbl, maintaining today's huge loss.

