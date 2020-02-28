Trillium +66% from halt in wake of Forty Seven M&A talk

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) has resumed trading from a halt and is up 66.1% on the day - down from a session peak when it was up 93% .

Shares were halted for news pending but have resumed trading after the company posted a news release (at the request of Canadian regulators) saying it's not aware of any material undisclosed information that could be causing the market activity.

The stock had risen sharply in postmarket action yesterday, though, following reports of a potential takeover of Forty Seven.

Trillium is working on a medicine similar to that in Forty Seven's lead program (magrolimab), a monoclonal antibody against the CD47 receptor.