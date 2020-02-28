Las Vegas Strip posts good numbers for January

Casinos in Nevada reported that gaming win revenue increased 5.5% in January to $1.04B.

Gaming win on the Las Vegas Strip was up 7.5% during the month to $572M, while downtown Las Vegas gaming win was 13.5% higher to $59.1M. Boulder casino gaming win was down 12.2% to $71.8M and Reno casino gaming was 7.5% higher to $47.5M.

Total slots win across the state was up 2.2% to $676M off a win percentage of 7.2%.

Games and tables win rose 12.1% to $366M off a win percentage of 12.8%. 3-Card Poker stood out with a gaming win bump up 33%.

Football sports betting win fell 27% Y/Y to $5.9M during the month with more states having legalized sports betting than a year ago.

Nevada operators: Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL), Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR).