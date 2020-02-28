Good news/bad news: U.S. economy feels fine, so far

For those who want to look away from the stock market this week, economic data provided some heartening news as personal income rose and the housing sector remained strong. And consumer confidence stayed at healthy levels. On the downside, manufacturing stays weak and consumer spending growth slowed in January. And of course, economists still don't know how much the coronavirus will affect the U.S. economy. Stronger-than-expected: Chicago PMI of 49.0 hit a six-month high this month and exceeded the estimate of 45.8.

Personal income rose 0.6% in January, better than the +0.3% consensus, but consumer spending and core PCE price index were up for the month but didn't exceed expectations (see weaker-than-expected). Pending home sales strengthened 5.2% in January, more than double the 2.2% rise expected and reversing the 4.3% drop in December. And January new home sales extends the strength in the housing market at 764K vs. 710K expected; December's numbers were revised upward to 708K from 694K. Core durable goods rose 0.9% in January, outpacing the 0.2% increase expected and the 0.1% rise in December (which was revised from -0.1%); the headline durable goods print fell 0.2%, better than the 1.2% decline expected and the 2.9% decrease in December. The January trade deficit narrowed 4.6% to $65.5B vs. $68.7B expected and from $68.7B in December. The Chicago Fed's national activity index increased to -0.25 in January vs. -0.60 consensus and -0.51 in December. December FHFA housing price index rose 0.6% vs. +0.3% expected and +0.3% in November.

In-line: February consumer sentiment index shows consumers are still feeling good — 101.0 vs. 100.9 consensus, and up a hair from 100.9 in January, as stronger-than-expected current economic conditions print offsets a weaker reading on consumer expectations.

The second reading of Q4 GDP was unchanged at 2.1%, as expected.

Weaker-than-expected: The Conference Board consumer confidence in February, though still strong at 130.7 vs. 130.4 in January, undershot consensus of 132.5; present situation index fell, while expectations index increased.

Richmond Fed manufacturing survey reading of -2 trails the +13 consensus and backtracks from the +20 print in January. Dallas Fed manufacturing survey business activity index of 1.2 falls short of the 2.1 consensus. In the January personal income and outlays report, consumer spending rose 0.2% M/M, just missing the +0.3% consensus; core PCE price index, up 0.1% from December, trailed the +0.2% consensus. Initial jobless claims rose 8K to 219K, more than the 210K expected. January wholesale inventories slipped 0.2% to $672.4B vs. consensus for a 0.1% increase. December S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller housing price index of 20 cities rose 0.4% on a seasonally adjusted basis, less than the 0.5% increase expected and down from the 0.5% rise in November.

