Stocks resume swoon in volatile session

Stocks' earlier attempt to rebound withers as the Nasdaq slides 2.6%, the S&P 500 drops 3.2% and the Dow loses 3.8% in midafternoon trading in New York.
Financial stocks sank as traders price in three interest rate cuts by the Fed this year.
Investors rush to safety of bonds, pushing the 10-year Treasury yield down 10 basis points to 1.16%.
The Cboe Volatility Index, the so-called fear index, jumps 23% to 48.00.
Crude oil tumbles 5.8% to $44.37 per barrel.
Utilities (-4.2%) and financials (-3.8%) declined the most among S&P 500 industry sectors, while energy (-0.9%) was the only sector to decline less than 1%.
Across the Atlantic, the Europe 600 Index closed down 3.5% on Friday, losing 12% for the week; the DAX slumped 3.9% in the session and 12% for the week; FTSE 100 sank 3.2% in the session and 11% for the week.
The U.S. Dollar Index slips 0.1% to 98.37.