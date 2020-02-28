Stocks resume swoon in volatile session

Stocks' earlier attempt to rebound withers as the Nasdaq slides 2.6% , the S&P 500 drops 3.2% and the Dow loses 3.8% in midafternoon trading in New York.

Financial stocks sank as traders price in three interest rate cuts by the Fed this year.

Investors rush to safety of bonds, pushing the 10-year Treasury yield down 10 basis points to 1.16%.

The Cboe Volatility Index, the so-called fear index, jumps 23% to 48.00.

Crude oil tumbles 5.8% to $44.37 per barrel.

Utilities ( -4.2% ) and financials ( -3.8% ) declined the most among S&P 500 industry sectors, while energy ( -0.9% ) was the only sector to decline less than 1%.

Across the Atlantic, the Europe 600 Index closed down 3.5% on Friday, losing 12% for the week; the DAX slumped 3.9% in the session and 12% for the week; FTSE 100 sank 3.2% in the session and 11% for the week.